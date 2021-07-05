Holiday travel woes: Flight to Bahamas from Charlotte canceled due to some passengers not following mask mandate

Initial reports indicate the passengers that caused the problem were teenagers going to the Bahamas on a graduation trip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A trip to the Bahamas is now on pause after some delays from Charlotte Douglas International Airport, including some passengers being disruptive.

According to a spokesperson with American Airlines, Flight 893 from Charlotte to Nassau, Bahamas had some passengers that were noncompliant with the federal mask mandate on Monday, July 5, became disruptive to other customers and refused to follow crew member instructions while onboard.

“Per procedure, the customers involved were asked to exit the aircraft. We expect our customers to comply with our policies when they choose to fly with us, and we take action when that is not the case,” American Airlines said in a news release.

A spokesperson for American Airlines said internal reports show that the group was reminded of the face covering policy several times by crew members.

WCNC spoke with one passenger, Stephanie Krzywanski, who said the first flight to the Bahamas was delayed due to a mechanical issue, and that’s when the situation with the passengers happened. Krzywanski said it was a group of high school students going to celebrate in the Bahamas for graduation and they were not following proper protocols.

A specific number for the amount of unruly passengers has not been made available at this time.

All the passengers were then directed to another aircraft due to the first plane experiencing mechanical problems. It was at the point when the conflict with the students was not able to be resolved, with the students’ reportedly trying to get on the new plane, causing the second flight to get canceled.

WCNC was on the Zoom with Krzywanski when the pilot announced the flight was canceled over the intercom. She said the passengers were on the second flight for around nearly three hours before it was canceled.

“After having a conversation with the group, our team at CLT confirmed with the customers that if they can travel on another flight, they will agree to comply with the face covering policy. The customers ultimately agreed and will travel to Nassau tomorrow,” American Airlines said in a statement.

The passenger WCNC spoke with commended the flight crew for their work and how they responded to the situation.