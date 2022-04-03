Fort Mill restaurant closed until further notice after car drives into building

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Fort Mill restaurant was forced to close on April 3 after a car drove into the building causing major damage.
In a Facebook post, Flipside Cafe stated the driver passed out and drove into the restaurant. Employees and guests were injured.
"I don't think people realize how crazy this could've been," Jonathan Fortes, owner told WCNC Charlotte.
Fortes also said one guest was transported to a local hospital and three employees suffered minor injuries.
Fortes said the restaurant will be closed until further notice.