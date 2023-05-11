Cheers to four local breweries that won big at the World Beer Cup

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Several local area breweries brought home medals at the 2023 World Beer Cup, which took place on May 10 in Nashville,Tennessee.
Also referred to as the "Olympics of Beer," the World Beer Cup is a global beer competition that is organized by the Brewers Association, a nonprofit that promotes and supports independent craft brewers.
This year, 2,376 breweries submitted 10,213 beer entries from 51 different countries. North Carolina tied with Washington for 5th place, each winning a total of 13 medals. California came in 1st place, winning a total of 50 medals.
Charlotte area breweries that took home medals
- Sugar Creek Brewing Company (Charlotte, NC): Gold medal for their Quad Belgian-style Abbey Ale
- Pilot Brewing (Charlotte, NC): Silver medal for their Extra Special Bitter "Pub Ale"
- Lenny Boy Brewing Co. (Charlotte, NC): Bronze medal for their Hoppy Lager "Spaghetti Handshake"
- D9 Brewing (Cornelius, NC): Bronze medal for their Chocolate Beer "German Chocolate Cake"
Other award-winning NC breweries
- Incendiary Brewing Company (Winston-Salem, NC), 2 gold medals
- Appalachian Mountain Brewery (Boone, NC), 1 gold medal and 1 silver medal
- Foothills Brewing (Winston-Salem, NC), 1 silver medal
- Hi-Wire Brewing (Asheville, NC), 1 silver medal
- Sierra Nevada Brewing Company (Mills River, NC), 1 silver medal
- Ponysaurus Brewing Company (Durham, NC), 1 bronze medal
- New Belgium Brewing (Asheville, NC), 1 bronze medal
"In addition to producing incredible world-class beer, North Carolina’s breweries are reinvigorating our rural downtowns, driving tourism across the state, and creating thousands of jobs,” said Lisa Parker, executive director of the North Carolina Craft Brewers Guild.
Congratulations to the local breweries that brought home medals!