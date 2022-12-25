Gastonia church suffers fire on Christmas, investigation underway

Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire for over four hours and are expected to be on the scene throughout the night.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a fire that burned a church on Christmas.

According to the Gastonia Fire Department, firefighters responded to a fire at The Place Church on York Highway around 3:05 p.m.

The fire had visibly damaged much of the church's exterior. No injuries were reported from the fire.

Gastonia firefighters worked to extinguish the fire for over four hours and are expected to be on the scene throughout the night.

A Christmas Sunday service was held just hours before the fire, according to the church's Facebook page. WCNC Charlotte has reached out to The Place Church for comment on the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time.

The Gastonia Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating this incident. More information will be provided when it is available.

