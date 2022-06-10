Gastonia man arrested for York County double homicide

A mother and son were found shot dead on Sept. 27 in Fort Mill. Authorities have now arrested a suspect for their deaths.

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for the deaths of a mother and son in York County.

On Thursday, the York County Sheriff's Office announced that Paul Bumgardner, 45, was arrested in connection to the deaths of Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40.

Betty and Barry were found shot dead at their home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill on Sept. 27 at 11:30 p.m. after authorities were called to the residence for a well-being check. The victims were mother and son, according to authorities.

"All they told me was that my neighbors were found dead, and they couldn't disclose anything because they have an ongoing investigation, and I totally respect and understand that, but I hope that they can wrap that up sooner than later so we know, and we can have some peace of mind," said Lisa LaFranca, one of their neighbors.

LaFranca said she was friends with the Reynolds family for many years, calling Betty Reynolds a kind woman she would see often.

Investigators later identified Bumgardner as a suspect and arrested him at his home in Gastonia on Thursday around 8 p.m.

Bumgardner is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and burglary. He is currently being held at the Gastonia Police Department awaiting extradition to York County jail.