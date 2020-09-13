Woman charged with murder after Gastonia shooting

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Gastonia Sunday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.
Gastonia Police responded to a domestic-related shooting shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3160 block of River Trace in Gastonia.
One of the residents of the home, 33-year-old Willie Breeden, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Valencia McLean, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police said McLean also lived at the home. She was booked just before 5:14 p.m. Sunday and is listed as having no bond or bail.
Gastonia Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, though no other charges are expected.
MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:
- Panther fans hold drive-thru tailgate while no fans are allowed in the stadium
- Teacher departures leave schools scrambling for substitutes amid COVID-19
- Both Twitter, Facebook flag Trump mail-in voting posts citing violations
- Community activists discuss how to reach children early to prevent gun violence