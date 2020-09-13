x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Gastonia

Woman charged with murder after Gastonia shooting

Gastonia Police responded to a domestic-related shooting Sunday afternoon.
Credit: Gaston County Sheriff's Office

GASTONIA, N.C. — A woman has been charged with murder after a fatal shooting in Gastonia Sunday afternoon, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia Police responded to a domestic-related shooting shortly after 2 p.m. in the 3160 block of River Trace in Gastonia.

One of the residents of the home, 33-year-old Willie Breeden, was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Valencia McLean, 31, has been charged with first-degree murder in the case. Police said McLean also lived at the home. She was booked just before 5:14 p.m. Sunday and is listed as having no bond or bail. 

Gastonia Police are continuing to investigate the shooting, though no other charges are expected.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: