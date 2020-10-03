GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia firefighters discovered thousands of dollars worth of life-saving equipment was stolen from their fire truck.

It happened over the weekend to firefighters at Station 8 in the western part of the city.

The stolen items include two radios, two breathing masks and two city fuel cards.

Firefighters believe these thefts happened during one of their emergency calls or while they were on dinner break Friday night into Saturday morning.

Gastonia Fire Department’s Jim Landis said the thefts endanger lives especially if firefighters go to a house fire and realize their equipment is stolen.

"It's a shame that people would want to steal from the people out there trying to help them,” Landis said. “Trying to steal the equipment we have to use to help the public."

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

