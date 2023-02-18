17-year-old missing out of Gastonia

Kaylee Smith is about 5’9” tall and weighs 125 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kaylee Smith is asked to call detectives at 704-866-6702. Callers may remain anonymous.

**𝑴𝑰𝑺𝑺𝑰𝑵𝑮 𝙏𝙀𝙀𝙉𝘼𝙂𝙀𝙍** Detectives from the Gastonia Police Department are asking the public for help in locating missing... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Friday, February 17, 2023

