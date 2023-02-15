Gastonia police looking for missing 14-year-old

Police say 14-year-old Breanna Benfield was last seen leaving her home on Twin Avenue. Police say she is about 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing girl.

Police say 14-year-old Breanna Benfield was last seen leaving her home on Twin Avenue. Police say she is about 5 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to call the Gastonia Police Department at 704-866-6702.

