GASTONIA, N.C. — Norfolk Southern launched a two-day safety operation in Gastonia Wednesday following a deadly rise in the number of pedestrians being struck and killed by trains.

The company said four people died in 15 months while illegally walking along a four-mile stretch of track in the city.

Norfolk Southern Manager of Special Investigations Hugh McCormack said that number is high compared to the rest of its nearly 20,000 miles of tracks.

"It's raising concern for us of coming into the community and getting education out to the community the dangers of being on railroad tracks," McCormack said.

Norfolk Southern Police, along with Gastonia Police, are spending the two days educating residents and business owners along the stretch of railway about where to safely cross on railroad tracks.

They will also be conducting enforcement operations along the tracks.

Norfolk Southern brings this campaign to different areas with high numbers of fatalities.

This year, Gastonia is the first of what will be a six-stop tour for the company's police officers.

ALSO ON WCNC:

Burger King wants to help customers pay off student loans

Do you recognize them? Suspects accused of placing skimmers at various ATMs in Hickory

Jeffrey Earnhardt to honor fallen Mooresville Officer Jordan Sheldon in race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Multiple businesses damaged by 4-alarm fire in downtown Kannapolis