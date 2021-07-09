CATS to resume work on Phase 2 of Gold Line project

Crews will install pavement markings in the historic West End with hopes to open the 4-mile stretch of streetcar service by the end of the year.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Starting Friday, construction crews will begin work on Phase Two of Charlotte's Gold Line streetcar project.

Crews will be installing pavement markings in the historic West End for the realignment of Frazier Avenue with Wesley Heights Way. They'll be working during overnight hours all weekend as the project gets underway.

Phase 2 of the Gold Line will extend the current streetcar segment two-and-a-half miles on the east and west ends of the line, adding 11 new stops along the way. When completed, Phase 2 will create a four-mile stretch from Johnson C. Smith University through Uptown into Elizabeth and Plaza Midwood near Presbyterian Hospital.

Each streetcar will be able to seat 56 riders and allow 199 standing passengers, in a non-pandemic world.

CATS began testing the new modern streetcar in February, with hopes of having the line opened by this summer. City officials hope to have Phase 2 completed by the end of this year.

David Powell Jr., a barber at No Grease Mosaic Village on West Trade Street, said at that time he was optimistic the new streetcar would help businesses in the area.

"People on their lunch breaks will be able to leave the car parked where it is, jump on the light rail, come to Mosaic Village, get an awesome service and be able to make it back in time to work the rest of the day," Powell said.

