Gov. Cooper to hold women's health roundtable in response to abortion restriction legislation

The discussion will happen at the Davidson Town Hall on Tuesday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — In response to the North Carolina House of Representatives and Senate passing a bill that limits abortions to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, Governor Roy Cooper will be traveling the state to discuss women's reproductive health.

Cooper will visit the Davidson Town Hall on Tuesday, among other places, to voice his displeasure about Senate Bill 20, which passed through both chambers of the North Carolina General Assembly last week.

Mecklenburg County was specifically targeted by Cooper for this roundtable because he has called out two representatives, John Bradford (R-98) and Tricia Cotham (R-112), from the county who voted in favor of the bill despite saying they would not support further bans in the past.

The 46-page bill includes details about exceptions, administrative requirements for abortion providers, and funding for early childhood care, among other items. WCNC Charlotte breaks down the details for you.

The bill includes exceptions for rape, incest, life-limiting anomalies, and medical emergencies.

Additional administrative requirements in the bill would reduce access to abortions and may lead to an increased burden of providing abortion care.

Planned Parenthood released a statement saying it does not have any health centers in North Carolina that currently meet all of the requirements of the new license and added that many facilities will not be able to meet them in the near future either.

Republican lawmakers have put nearly $180 million of funding into the bill. That includes money to expand access to child care, reduce infant and maternal mortality, additional money for foster care, kinship care, and children’s homes, money to help people without insurance pay for birth control, and additional money over the next two years for community college tuition grants.