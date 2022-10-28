Growing Halloween industry pushing Charlotte-area attractions to do more

Bonnie Griffin, owner of the 13th Acre: Haunted Attraction, said because of the growing demand, the business has had to reinvent itself every year.

MONROE, N.C. — The Halloween industry is booming. Data from the National Retail Federation showed it's almost $11 billion and growing.

Spooky season is in full swing and customers have hit the stores grabbing everything off the shelves. Greg James with Morris Costumes said when it comes to business, the word "more" fits the receipt.

"It’s going to be nuts tonight and tomorrow night," James said Friday.

According to the National Retail Federation, 87% of consumers spend money on the holiday -- a 16% increase from 2021.

“Nothing -- no figure, how big or grand -- would surprise me," James said.

That growth doesn't just stop at costume stores.

“People come as far at an hour and a half to two hours away," Griffin said. "We invest a lot of money taking our profits and putting them back in.”

While everything is growing, there's also more scary situations to navigate.

"Lumber has sky rocketed and the price is big and we build our stuff out of lumber," Griffin said. "Supply chain issues too. We’ve had to prepare ahead and make our own props which isn’t ideal.”