Charges dropped against internet personality Hayes Grier in Mecklenburg County

Legal documents say there is "insufficient evidence" for the charges.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charges against an internet personality have now been dropped, according to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office.

According to documents provided by the agency on Monday, Nov. 1, there is insufficient evidence to charge Benjamin Hayes Grier, 21, with common law robbery, assault and conspiracy.

He was originally arrested back on July 30 by the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

According to the dismissal notice, the evidence shows that "all parties were intoxicated and engaged in a mutual affray, some of which was captured on surveillance video."

The document also states the only independent witness that would testify would say the victim requested to fight the defendant.

In regards to the common law robbery, the notice says the victim's property was recovered and returned. According to the document, that would mean there wouldn't be enough evidence that Hayes Grier committed a larceny.

He is the brother of former Carolina Panthers quarterback Will Grier and fellow internet influencer Nash Grier.

