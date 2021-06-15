'It feels like home' | High tech manufacturing jobs coming to Gastonia

Gaston College announced a partnership with a high-tech manufacturing company building a new headquarters in Gastonia, North Carolina.

GASTONIA, N.C. — Dozens of higher-than-average paying jobs are coming to Gastonia.

Knoll America in a partnership with Gaston Community College announced that Knoll's new American Headquarters will be located in Gaston County, just a few minutes drive from campus.

"Creating 31 new jobs with an average salary of over $50,000," said North Carolina Commerce Secretary Machelle Baker Sanders. "We work every day in the administration to make sure North Carolinians are healthier, better educated, and have money in their pockets."

"It feels like home," said CEO Lothar Burger. "It's very important to have trained employees, and Gaston Community College has the apprentice program similar to the one we have in Germany, and we feel like this is great for young people to go to an apprenticeship program."

Knoll said it will work closely with the College to develop the workforce needed for high-tech manufacturing jobs of today and tomorrow.

Construction on a new 61,000 square-foot headquarters will begin in the coming days.

Knoll America is a supplier of conveyor systems, filter systems, and pumps for metal processing. They transport and separate chips and cooling lubricants. Knoll says helping high-tech machines run smoothly, in turn, leads to more production.

