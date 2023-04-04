Former home of Davidson Ice House to reopen as a new restaurant called Hot Mess

“We’re bringing something fresh and new to the Davidson restaurant scene."

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The former home of Davidson Ice House is now reopening as a restaurant called Hot Mess.

Jenny Brulé, the chef and owner of Davidson Ice House, teamed up with the co-founder of Famous Toastery, Robert Maynard, for the new project. The two have also worked together at Famous Toastery, where Brulé has served as the chief culinary officer.

Brulé opened Davidson Ice House in 2018, but said in a news release Hot Mess will be even better. The new project is special to her --right down to the name.

“I’m a hot mess – but I hope in an endearing way," Brulé said in a news release. "That’s literally why we chose that name. The restaurant is extremely personal for me. A lot of things are coming right out of my house to decorate the walls.”

Hot Mess will serve up burgers, bowls and lobster rolls as well as beer and wine. It'll be open for lunch and dinner this spring, though an exact open date was not released.

The space will also have a hideaway, dubbed the Hot Seat. It'll have seating for six and is available only by reservation.