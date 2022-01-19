Beloved mayor of Indian Trail passes away

Michael Alvarez was serving his third term as the town's mayor. He leaves behind a wife and three children.

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. — The Town of Indian Trail is mourning the loss of its mayor, who passed away while serving his third term in office.

The town government confirmed Michael Alvarez, who had been in office since 2011, had died Wednesday morning. Alvarez had battled cancer, which led to the loss of his right arm. In a Facebook post, North Carolina state senator Todd Johnson confirmed Alvarez's fight with cancer came to an end.

My heart goes out to the family of Indian Trail Mayor Michael Alvarez, who today lost his battle with cancer. He served our community with courage and inspired many through his struggles. God’s Grace. Posted by NC Senator Todd Johnson on Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Indian Trail's town government said Alvarez ran for mayor because he wanted to make a difference and leave a positive impact on his community. During his decade-spanning service, the town noted he made helping others his priority; Alvarez could easily be reached via phone call, email, or Facebook and would work to do what he could to solve problems and advocate for his neighbors.

Beyond his mayoral duties, the town noted Alvarez was a major supporter of local businesses, the Union County Sheriff's Office, the VFW, the American Legion, Boy Scouts, and many other local groups. He also started the Mayor's Tree Education Initiative, which brought lessons about environmental education to local elementary students. He was also more than happy to talk with students about the duties of being a mayor and what it meant to serve in local government.

Alvarez's advocacy was seen in full force when it came to the town's roads; in March 2021, WCNC Charlotte spoke with him about the poor state of roadways not just in Indian Trail, but in other towns in Union County.

"When somebody hits one and it busts a tire or a rim, that's a week, maybe two weeks of pay to fix that," Alvarez said., noting that he had at that point replaced two wheels and five tires within 24 months.