Turning trash into jobs for a better future: Inside Charlotte's Innovation Barn

The Innovation Barn is a one-of-a-kind facility that promotes a sustainable future through responsible recycling. Here's how they turn trash into a better tomorrow.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Innovation Barn is a building on Seigle Avenue that was once a city of Charlotte horse barn over 100 years ago. Now, after years of planning and a $5 million renovation, it's a one-of-a-kind concept dedicated toward a sustainable future.

"If you can keep stuff out of the landfill, you can turn it into innovations, which turns into jobs," executive director Amy Aussieker said. "So when you tell city leaders you can take trash and make jobs, they're like, 'Oh, we're in. Sign us up.'"

Traditional businesses take raw materials and turn them into products that eventually wind up in landfills. By design, of course. That's known as "linear economy." In the "circular economy," the goal is zero waste, with everything being reused, either by the business itself or by others. The goal of the Innovation Barn is no waste.

The circular economy concept was even used in the renovation process for the building. Doors there are made from construction waste taken from other sites. The concrete they used had high recycled content. Everything in the building is about recycling or repurposing.

Even some local senior citizens are getting involved. Aldersgate residents Ted and Gay Smith spend over 40 hours a month collecting, cleaning and driving their retirement community's plastic to the Innovation Barn. They average close to 1,500 items every trip.

The Innovation Barn is encouraging all businesses and Charlotte residents to become involved, saying it's all about a "positive society-wide" benefit. Public tours of the facility are offered twice a week, on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The Innovation Barn is located at 932 Seigle Avenue in Charlotte. Click here for more information, including how you can reserve a tour of the Innovation Barn.

