The Ivey's Hotel in Charlotte ranked in top 15 US hotels

The Ivey's Hotel, which opened in 2017, has hosted numerous celebrities and combines vintage aesthetics with modern elegance to redefine luxury.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte is home to many things. From the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets to fancy restaurants and the Belk Theater, there's something for everyone in the city's center.

And if you need a place to say, one of the best hotels in all of the U.S. is probably within walking distance. The Ivey's Hotel at the corner of Fifth Street and North Tryon was recently ranked the No. 14 best hotel in the U.S. by TripAdvisor.

According to the rankings, Ivey's "redefines luxury travel, offering the finest accommodations and impeccable service in the heart of Uptown Charlotte. The hotel has hosted numerous celebrities, including Kendall Jenner and Grumpy Cat (she hated it, of course).

The 47-room boutique hotel opened in 2017 after a multimillion-dollar renovation. The building was once home to the J.B. Ivey & Company department store in the 1920s. It also has Sophia's Lounge, one of Uptown's hottest locales for those looking for cocktails and a place to hang out.

Ivey's treats guests to a different level of luxury, offering custom furnishings, premium bedding and unique artwork in all of its rooms. Former general manager Morgan Diep said the hotel's overall goal was to mix vintage touches with modern elegance to give guests warmth and luxury during their stays.

The Spectator, the only luxury boutique hotel in Charleston, South Carolina, was ranked No. 17 by TripAdvisor. Savannah's Perry Lane Hotel was awarded the top spot in the rankings.

