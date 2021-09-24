Charlotte street named after Jefferson Davis gets new name

Charlotte's city council unanimously voted to rename 9 streets that honored Confederate soldiers and white supremacists, including Stonewall Street in Uptown.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte leaders unveiled the new Druid Hills Way in north Charlotte Friday morning, marking the first street renaming under the city's Legacy Commission.

Druid Hills Way replaces Jefferson Davis Street in the city's Druid Hills neighborhood, between North Graham Street and Statesville Avenue. In February, Charlotte City Council unanimously voted to rename nine streets that honored Confederate soldiers and white supremacists.

City officials reviewed 17 suggested names for the street that met the Legacy Commission's criteria. A survey was given to residents in the area with Druid Hills Way being the overwhelming first choice of 55% of respondents, compared to 9% for the second-most popular option.

"I am delighted that the residents of Druid Hills now have a street name that uplifts the neighborhood and will serve as a point of pride," Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said. "The Legacy Commission set out to empower and embolden Charlotteans through the removal of insensitive historical markers and this is just the beginning of more great work to come."

The next street replacement will be Montford Point, which will be the new name of the existing Phifer Avenue, on Oct. 28. Charlotte leaders will hold name voting procedures for Aycock Lane, Jackson Avenue and Zebulon Avenue from Oct. 4 to Oct. 25 with new street names expected in January of 2022.

