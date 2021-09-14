Amazon plans to hire more than 3,500 employees in Charlotte

The roles in fulfillment and transportation offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour and sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 in select locations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Amazon announced Tuesday that it is providing an additional 3,500 local employment opportunities in the Charlotte area.

In April, Amazon announced a new fulfillment center coming to Pineville and two new delivery stations coming to Beam Road and Old Statesville Road in Charlotte. These are investments that can unlock opportunity, helping to revitalize cities and neighborhoods. Currently in Charlotte, Amazon operates five fulfillment and sort centers (Charlotte, Concord, Kannapolis and West Charlotte) and two delivery stations (Charlotte and Concord).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Amazon has hired over 450,000 people in the U.S., and one-in-10 hourly employees who have been with the company six months or longer have been promoted. Amazon is now the largest job creator in the U.S. and was recently named by LinkedIn as the No. 1 company where Americans want to work and develop their careers.

"We are proud to offer opportunities for people from a range of backgrounds, from furloughed workers to former military personnel," Dave Clark, CEO Worldwide Consumer at Amazon, said. "We take our responsibility as an employer seriously and want our employees to succeed and thrive."

