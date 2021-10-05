x
Cabarrus County board to vote on increased bus driver pay

The Cabarrus County Board of Education is scheduled to vote on a measure that would increase bus driver pay to $16 an hour.
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Cabarrus County Schools is looking to boost pay for bus drivers as the district looks to fill dozens of openings. 

The Cabarrus County school board is expected to vote on a measure that would raise driver pay to $16 an hour. Currently, Cabarrus County has 55 openings for bus drivers. 

Other districts around Charlotte are also looking for drivers. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools says it has 55 bus driver openings and Union County needs to fill 40 open positions. In September, Union County increased driver starting pay to $16.75 an hour plus semi-annual bonuses. 

In South Carolina, Lancaster County went even further, offering bus drivers over $20 an hour and cash incentives. 

"We're trying to make it as attractive as possible," said Bryan Vaughn, Lancaster County's safety and transportation director. 

