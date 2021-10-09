CMS offering bonuses, pay raises for bus drivers

The district is still facing a shortage of bus drivers.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's still a need for bus drivers within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and the district says they're willing to boost pay and offer bonuses to hire the dozens more they need.

CMS said Friday starting pay for bus drivers starts at $15.75 per hour. The pay boosts come as the district tries to fill in the vacancies they still have, and as drivers from across North Carolina demand better pay.

Friday was also a day of action for bus drivers; a rally outside the General Assembly building in Raleigh saw drivers demand better pay from legislators in the state budget. They were joined by the North Carolina Association of Educators, who demanded the minimum pay rate for drivers be raised to $15 per hour.

Charlotte schools aren't alone in the bus driver shortage; several other districts across the Carolinas are slim on drivers.