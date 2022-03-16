x
UNC unveils program to help young people find jobs in NC's 100 counties

Leaders will announce the first statewide program under Carolina Across 100 on Wednesday at 1:30 p.m.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is unveiling a first-of-its-kind program to help young people rebound from the pandemic with new jobs.

For the next two years, the new program, titled Our State, Our Work: Connecting Young Adults with Their Future, will help North Carolinians who are out of school and work find employment opportunities.

This is the first in a series of programs under Carolina Across 100, a five-year pan-university effort led by Brown-Graham to partner with communities in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties. 

Carolina Across 100 will work with these communities to address and co-create solutions to some of the most pressing challenges. 

