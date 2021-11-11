x
Kannapolis police investigating shooting near elementary school

The school was not in session.
Credit: rybindmitriy - stock.adobe.com

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting near G.W. Carver Elementary School in Kannapolis Thursday, according to the Kannapolis Police Department. The school was not in session at the time due to Veterans Day. 

A spokesperson for Kannapolis City Schools said to their knowledge, the shooting did not take place on campus, but the school district has been in touch with the police department. 

At this time, it's not clear if anyone was injured or if any suspects have been placed in custody in connection to the shooting. 

