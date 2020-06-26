“If you’re defending a racist, that makes you a racist” | Kannapolis teen calls for a school name change

Morgan claims Woodrow Wilson the 28th President of the United States is a symbol of white supremacy based on Wilson’s support of the Ku Klux Klan.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — At only 15 years old Brock Morgan said he wants to do whatever he can to be a part of this social movement for change.

That’s why he decided to start an online petition calling for Woodrow Wilson Elementary School in Kannapolis to be renamed.

Morgan claims Woodrow Wilson the 28th President of the United States is a symbol of white supremacy based on Wilson’s support of the Ku Klux Klan and efforts to defend the South’s suppression of black voters.

The Kannapolis teen believes by pushing for a name change it can help correct the wrongs of history.

“We truly are our ancestors' wildest dreams,” Morgan said. "We are standing on the backs of people who have suffered through slavery, who have suffered through the Jim Crow era and many eras in between in American history.”

Instead of the Woodrow Wilson name, Morgan said he would like to see the elementary school renamed in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr.

“He stood for equality and changing the name from a racist to someone who was an activist at promoting equality not only would that be a good step forward I think it would be good for the community,” Morgan said.

So far Morgan’s petition has gathered more than 600 signatures of support.

He said he also has the support of some of his teachers and counselors at A.L. Brown High School as well as the support of his father Quincy as well.

“I’m extremely proud of him and he’s always had aspirations of becoming the next president,” his dad said. “I’m just hands-off, riding the wave along with him and guiding him where I need to guide him.”

Kannapolis City Schools said it's up to the board of education to ultimately decide if they want to change the name of Woodrow Wilson Elementary.

The board said they are aware of the petition and there’s a chance they might discuss it in the future.