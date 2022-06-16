'No swimming' advisory issued for a cove on Lake Norman following a discharge of sewage

After 600 gallons of untreated sewage were discharged into a cove on Lake Norman, experts say the cove is unsafe for swimming.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A "No Swimming" advisory was issued Thursday for a portion of a cove on Lake Norman.

The advisory was issued after an estimated 600 gallons of untreated sewage were discharged from a damaged pipe on Meta Road in Cornelius to a cove on Lake Norman.

The damage was caused by a private contractor while performing horizontal directional drilling. The pipe has since been repaired and the discharge stopped.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services staff will continue to monitor the water quality in the area until conditions are considered safe for human contact. At that time, the advisory will be lifted.

Rusty Rozzelle, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Storm Water Services' Water Quality Program Manager, said these advisories are standard procedure.

"Since this cove on Lake Norman is used for recreation, it is important to inform residents of the discharge and advise against swimming in the impacted area due to the potential risk to human health," Rozzelle said in a statement.

Rozzelle told WCNC Charlotte the heat from the sun and water will kill the bacteria over time. He also said crews are out checking the water daily.

"It could take a day for the advisory to be lifted or a little longer," Rozzelle said.

The impacted area is outlined in red on the map below.

Those interested in receiving notifications of "No Swimming" advisories in Mecklenburg County can text MECKNOSWIM to 888-777.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts