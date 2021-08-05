Duke Energy fenced off a parking lot at a Lake Wylie boat ramp. A restaurant is crying foul

Papa Doc's Shore Club says the decision to fence off the lot hurts everyone, but Duke Energy says restaurant patrons have parked illegally for years.

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. — New permanent fencing is going up at the parking lot located at the Buster Boyd Access Area on Lake Wylie, and it's sparked a feud between Duke Energy and a nearby restaurant.

WCNC Charlotte received a handful of tips about the fencing going up at the boat ramp, which happens to be near Papa Doc's Shore Club on the lake. One viewer who tipped us off to the new fencing was curious about what was going on. That's when we reached out to Duke Energy.

A parking problem

Duke Energy manages access to the lake since they have an operating license issued by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for the Catawba-Wateree Hydroelectric Project. The company confirmed to WCNC Charlotte they had set up the fencing, alleging that for the last several years, diners who went to Papa Doc's had been parking illegally at the access area. In a statement, a Duke Energy spokesperson claimed they were unable to resolve the issue with the restaurant, and as the issue continued despite the hiring of off-duty officers and posting signage, the company says they chose to build the fence to prevent the parking issue again.

Duke Energy's full statement follows:

The Buster Boyd Access Area is designated for use by public recreationists accessing Lake Wylie and regulated by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) under the operating license issued to Duke Energy for the Catawba-Wateree Hydroelectric Project.

The access area is one of the most heavily used public boat landings on the entire Catawba-Wateree basin and every parking space is needed to allow members of the public to safely access Lake Wylie.

Over the past several years, we have received many complaints about restaurant patrons parking illegally at the access area. Duke Energy staff have attempted, without success, to resolve this issue with the restaurant owner.

We have also hired off-duty police officers to monitor the parking; posted signs at the access area stating illegal parking is prohibited and vehicles are subject to citations and towing.

To help remedy the illegal parking, we have erected a fence along the property line between the access area and the restaurant property. And, as stated by signage at the site, we will take measures, if necessary, to begin towing and impounding illegally-parked vehicles.

Restaurant owner responds

After Duke Energy sent that statement, WCNC Charlotte reached out to Papa Doc's for a response. A spokesperson for the restaurant provided a statement, saying the fence wouldn't solve any problems and only made things more difficult for people trying to dine or enjoy the lake.

The restaurant's full statement follows:

This is a solution that nets no winners. Losing these parking spaces impacts anyone and everyone -- whether they're here to fish, exercise, boat, or meet friends to enjoy the shoreline, they've now lost access to this community resource. And yes, that includes our customers, too.

We absolutely understand how important this space is to all users, and have worked to be considerate, accommodating, and welcoming to everyone who shares the property. We're certain no one feels that essentially eliminating access to the area is the best fix here, and that less expensive and less drastic measures could be explored. We would welcome any and all opportunities to discuss a more equitable solution.