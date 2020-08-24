Suspect killed, two Lincoln County deputies shot serving search warrant

Deputies were trying to arrest a man with four warrants when the suspect opened fire on law enforcement, officials said.

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Two Lincoln County deputies have been hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with a suspect in Lincolnton Monday, officials said. The suspect, whose name has not been publicly identified, was killed in the altercation with law enforcement.

Around 12:15 p.m., deputies arrived at a home on Gaston Webbs Chapel Road in connection with a reported domestic disturbance.

While at the home, deputies learned a man at the home had four outstanding warrants, a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said. The man entered a building on the property where he began firing at the law enforcement officers, officials said.

Deputies returned fire and killed the man, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

One deputy was taken to Atrium Health's Carolina Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment of "shotgun pellets to the face," the spokesperson said. The other deputy was taken to Atrium Health Lincoln hospital for treatment of shotgun pellets to the arm.

The investigation is on-going.