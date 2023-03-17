Man charged with child sex crimes, Lincolnton police say

49-year-old Terry Wayne Rudisill is charged with three counts of indecent liberties with children.

Example video title will go here for this video

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Editor's note: This story discusses alleged sex crimes committed against children. While no acts are described in detail, reader discretion is still advised.

The Lincolnton Police Department says a man is accused of child sex crimes, one of which reportedly happened recently.

The department said 49-year-old Terry Wayne Rudisill was arrested Friday afternoon. He is charged with three counts of taking indecent liberties with children.

A news release from police said one of the charges stems from a reportedly recent incident involving an 11-year-old girl, while the two other charges are tied to a girl who was 15 years old at the time.

Rudisill was jailed with a $50,000 bond. Online records show he made bail.

Anyone with more information on this case can call 704-736-8900. The investigation remains ongoing.

If you or a loved one is facing domestic violence, help is readily available. You can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text START to 88788. Resources for help are available in both North Carolina and South Carolina.





PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts