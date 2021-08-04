Pirate Jean Laffite faked his death and moved to Lincolnton

A famous pirate by the name of Jean Laffite supposedly died in the 1820's. New research by two local women can prove the pirate hid away in Lincolnton, NC

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Pretty much all of us can agree that we love a good pirate story. Plundering and sailing the seven seas. But this pirate story is more about the ending, and that ending takes place in Lincolnton, North Carolina.

Two local authors Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough, spent over 2 years investigating the mystery of this local legend and found some amazing truths.

The Shortened Story:

Jean Laffite was a famous pirate in the early 1800's where piracy was a tad different than what we see in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. Laffite had some enemies and faked his death in the 1820's in the Caribbean.

With the help of some friends he hid away in Cuba after his supposed death. In the early 1930's he made his way north during the cotton boom and settled down in Mississippi under the new name Lorenzo Ferrer.

The Local Connection:

He made some friends with the Henderson family who ultimately convinced him to come up and live in Lincolnton, North Carolina. Yarbrough, one of the co-writers on the book mentions that Ferrer never had a job in Lincolnton. Oliphant, the second co-writer of the book even mentioned briefly that their may have been gold hidden under the Lincolnton Town Hall around the time of the Civil War.

Ferrer, (Jean Laffite) died at the age of 96 in 1875 and was never officially proven to be the notorious pirate until now.

Jean Laffite Revealed: Unraveling One of America's Longest-Running Mysteries

This book was officially released March 15, 2021 and is a book that unlocks the mystery of what really happened to the pirate Jean Laffite.

This book starts in 1805 following Laffite's rise to power as a pirate in the Gulf. Mentioning his role in the Battle of New Orleans and investigates his disappearance. Ashley Oliphant and Beth Yarbrough cracked the code and made a bunch of documented unknown discoveries of what Jean Laffite did after he faked his death. Before this book, the idea that this pirate truly never died and changed his name, was only speculation and never proven.

fresh look at the various myths and legends surrounding one of the last great pirates. Beginning in 1805, the book traces Laffite through his rise to power as a privateer and smuggler in the Gulf, his involvement in the Battle of New Orleans, his flight to Texas, and his eventual disappearance in the waters of the Caribbean. With stunning revelations, this book picks up the trail from there a trail that no one knew existed until now. This carefully researched work is a bona fide wild ride that will silence long-held speculation about Laffite's ultimate fate.

All the information from this book was backed by first hand research and the research is continuing after the book.

Jean Laffite's sword found in Lincolnton

There were many unique discoveries from years of research and trips from Texas to New Jersey finding new documents to reveal the secret but one of the later discoveries was close to home.

Tucked away in the Lincolnton Freemason Lodge had been hanging the famous pirates sword. The sword was officially analyzed and the engravings of how Jean signed his name was hand etched on the swords sheath.

Interested in the book?

You can buy it buy clicking here.

Amazon.com is currently sold out of their books so their website is recommended (http://www.jeanlaffiterevealed.com).

Or you can meet the authors at one of their upcoming events: