This park has a lot more to do than just walking

Tennis, disc golf, a Panthers challenge course, a BMX track, fishing, playgrounds and more! Hornets Nest Park has it all!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg has a lot of parks, 210 to be precise. One of those 210 has pretty much something for everything, especially if you lead a more active lifestyle.

Hornets Nest Park, located in NW Charlotte off of Beatties Ford Road is a BIG park. Covering a total of 140 acres, this park is a local favorite for those who live near the area. Due to its size, it is a great park to take a walk in solo, with friends or with the dog.

One local, Don Greedy says he walks his dog at the park every morning, "I like the atmosphere and the walking trails. My dog loves the meet and greets with other dog walkers."

Now let's talk highlights!

They have a beautiful lake and a fishing pier that is stocked up for you with trout from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. A basic fishing license is required though.

Disc Golf: They have 18 holes here and this course is even well known to the pros. This course is challenging where 2 World Disc Golf Championships have been played at the park.

Play 60 Panthers Challenge Course: The Panthers partnered up the the Mecklenburg County Park and Rec Department to put this in. This course has a line of 11 challenges and obstacles you must complete in a row. There is also an active clock that you can test out your 40-yard dash time!

Tennis courts (12 lighted courts in the back of the park). Spring, Summer and Fall Hours:

Sunrise - 10:30pm

Winter Hours: (December 10th - February 24th)

Sunrise - 9:00pm

Other Features: