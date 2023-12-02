'Loud, proud & a drag queen,' LGBTQ+ advocate boosting security for drag show brunches

One advocate is taking matters into her own hands boosting security to keep her guests and performers safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Threats of violence and hate against drag show performances are on the rise, according to GLAAD, an LGBTQ+ plus advocacy group.

Now, one advocate is taking matters into her own hands boosting security to keep her guests and performers safe.

Tickets were sold out for Buff Faye’s Drag Show & Brunch.

A show Buff Faye has put on for nearly 15 years across the queen city and raised about $15,000 for charities. Faye said the events are about celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.

Current events can be seen in Faye’s performances.

“Drag has not only been entertaining but can also be political too,” said Faye. “So I’m coming out as to ‘Bang Bang’ by Cher and dressed as the Chinese spy balloon.”

I always feel like somebody's watchin' me And I have no privacy (oh oh oh oh) I always feel like somebody's watchin' me Who's playing tricks on me? #spyballoon Posted by Buff Faye on Saturday, February 11, 2023

It’s a safe space where Faye said people can freely express themselves.

“If I can make one person safer, more welcome, if I can make it a little brighter then that is what it is all about,” said Faye.

Malayia Chaneliman is one of the performers. She has been in the industry for about 15 years.

“When you go out on stage and you see someone smile or you touched someone’s life… it’s heartwarming for me,” said Chaneliman.

However, not everyone is a fan of the shows. GLAAD reports at least 141 incidents of anti-LGBTQ protests and threats targeting specific drag events last year.

“This world should not be a place where violence happens toward anyone because of doing drags, entertaining and having fun,” said Faye. “All of this hate against drag people, transgender people and nonbinary people are really hurting the LGBTQ+ community.”

Faye is stepping up efforts to protect her events and hiring security.

Robert Reusch is the Chief of Police for Sheepdog Public Safety & Security.

“I’m scanning every person that comes through, and making sure they don’t have any weapons and making sure they belong,” he said.

Reusch was posted at the door armed and alert.

“Everybody is here to have a good time and that is all I want them to do,” he adds. “People shouldn’t be in fear for their lives when they go out anywhere.. when they go out to eat with their families or have a good time with friends.”

It’s a measure Kelly Dusek said she appreciates.

“It makes me feel more secure and I think it makes people more comfortable knowing there is security present,” Dusek said.

Sheepdog Public Safety and Security and Faye are hosting a drag queen and safety security training next month.

“I’m very fortunate and privileged to be loud and proud and to be a drag queen. I hope to stand up and be there for those who don’t have a voice,” said Faye.

Outside of drag, Faye is better known as Shane Windmeyer the founder of Campus Pride a national non-profit benefiting the LGBTQ+ youth on college campuses.