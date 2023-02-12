Child shot, killed in accidental shooting in east Charlotte

CMPD said the shooting happened on Coriander Court on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One child is dead after a shooting happened on Sunday.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Sunday on Coriander Court. A child was accidentally shot and killed.

CMPD says the child was playing video games when he was shot. Medic responded to the scene around 4 p.m. and the child was later pronounced dead.

WCNC Charlotte has a crew at the scene. This is an active investigation and we will continue to provide updates to the investigation as they become available.

