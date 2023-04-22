Charlotte's Lower South End is still growing

The Lower South End is growing, from new restaurants and breweries to residences.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is it the Lower South End, or is it just LoSo now? The debate over what to call one of Charlotte's fastest-growing neighborhoods is an ongoing one, but there is plenty of consensus on the development coming to the neighborhood.

This week, a new restaurant opened up: State of Confusion. People have been filling up since the doors swung open, and the patio was filled to the brim on Saturday. Restaurant general manager Brent Reid said the new eatery represents the neighborhood.

“We are something new and we came into this neighborhood at the right time," Reid said. "We are on the front end of this whole area booming.”

Next to the new spot, the empty industrial parks and warehouses are also getting a second life. The LoSo Village, an over 50,000-square-foot entertainment center, will start construction soon.

James LaBar with Charlotte Center City Partners said the location is prime. It sits just below South End and businesses like State of Confusion are jumping at the bit.

“2,200 to 2,500 residential units that have come online in the last few years," LaBar said. "LoSo still has a number of years to transition, with 3 million square feet of industrial space left.”

LaBar said there's also another reason why people are choosing to do so.



"There’s one thing that connects that entire place and that’s the Blue Line," LaBar said.

He said as transportation continues to expand, the population density will follow. This is something we will most likely see in other areas, too. Proposals are being submitted to the Charlotte City Council to expand the Gold and Silver lines for CATS.

With expansion comes growing pains. People said traffic is already rough in the area and say parking is almost nonexistent.