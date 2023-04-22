With just a single goal, Charlotte FC wins first home match of 2023 season

It took only one point for the black and blue to add to the win column.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte FC is back in the win column.

The black and blue hosted Columbus Crew at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday after a two-draw run. This time, however, history didn't repeat itself. The last two matches between Charlotte and Columbus last year ended in draws, the latter of which ended Charlotte's chances for the Major League Soccer playoffs.

This time, only Charlotte FC was on the board for much of the match.

The sole goal of the night was courtesy of midfielder Karol Swiderski, with an assist from Kamil Józwiak. They found the net 37 minutes into the match, with no answer from Columbus to note.

However, the Crew did make an attempt one minute into stoppage time, but a review from a Video Assist Referee (VAR) ruled that out. The remaining six minutes of stoppage time yielded no further goals or attempts on either side.

Saturday's win was Charlotte FC's first home win of the 2023 season; all other home matches so far ended in either ties or losses. It also marks the second victory for the black and blue this season as well; their first win was on the road against Orlando City SC in March.

Charlotte FC now adds three points to its standing in the MLS.

Charlotte is at home again on Tuesday, April 25, albeit for the US Open Cup. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews. The team will be meeting South Georgia Tormenta FC, the current USL League One champion, for the cup.

The team is on the road Saturday, April 29 for its next MLS regular season game. Charlotte will face D.C. United for the third time ever, and could see both teams break an ongoing tied record; D.C. United first beat Charlotte in February 2022 3-0 while hosting the black and blue, but Charlotte FC repaid the favor with a 3-0 home win against D.C. that August.

