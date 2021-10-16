Four departments battle blaze in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews from four different fire departments are tackling a large outdoor blaze that unfolded Saturday evening.
The Huntersville Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on Twitter just before 8:30 p.m. According to the department, the blaze was located along Eastfield Road near Wallace Pond Drive.
The call for the fire appeared to have been made around 7:20 p.m., and photos shared by the department show flames tearing through a piece of machinery.
Crews from Huntersville Fire, Charlotte Fire, Concord Fire, and Odell Fire worked together to fight the flames.
Huntersville firefighters urged citizens to avoid the area and to yield to responding units.