Four departments battle blaze in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews from four different fire departments are tackling a large outdoor blaze that unfolded Saturday evening.

The Huntersville Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on Twitter just before 8:30 p.m. According to the department, the blaze was located along Eastfield Road near Wallace Pond Drive.

*WORKING FIRE* Huntersville Stations 1, 3, @charlottefire, @ConcordNCFire & Odell Fire are working a large outside fire, Eastfield Road at Wallace Pond Drive. Use caution & YIELD to responding units #MoveOver #WorkingFire #HuntersvilleFD Avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/6hRd3o3UcZ — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) October 17, 2021

The call for the fire appeared to have been made around 7:20 p.m., and photos shared by the department show flames tearing through a piece of machinery.

Crews from Huntersville Fire, Charlotte Fire, Concord Fire, and Odell Fire worked together to fight the flames.