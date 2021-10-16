x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Four departments battle blaze in Huntersville

Crews from Charlotte, Odell, and Concord joined Huntersville as they tackled an outside fire Saturday evening.
Credit: WCNC Charlotte
Major outside fire in Huntersville

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Crews from four different fire departments are tackling a large outdoor blaze that unfolded Saturday evening.

The Huntersville Fire Department shared photos of the blaze on Twitter just before 8:30 p.m. According to the department, the blaze was located along Eastfield Road near Wallace Pond Drive.

MORE NEWS: Student burned after fire set on North Carolina school bus

The call for the fire appeared to have been made around 7:20 p.m., and photos shared by the department show flames tearing through a piece of machinery.

Crews from Huntersville Fire, Charlotte Fire, Concord Fire, and Odell Fire worked together to fight the flames.

Huntersville firefighters urged citizens to avoid the area and to yield to responding units.

VERIFY: Yes, it’s generally safe for wildlife to eat discarded pumpkins

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.  

Related Articles