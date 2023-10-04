Man accused of causing 10 fires in Charlotte area arrested for arson

Raymond Cureton, 55, has been linked to multiple arsons, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for causing multiple fires in the Charlotte area.

Raymond Cureton, 55, is accused of starting 10 fires, the Charlotte Fire Department said on Wednesday.

Investigators linked Cureton to the Sept. 21 fire on Anderson Street which caused an estimated $100 thousand in damages. A firefighter suffered a minor injury in the fire.

Officials have not stated which other fires Cureton is accused of starting but say they are all in the Charlotte area.

Structure Fire; 3000 block of East Independence Ave; house fully involved on arrival; Station 8 area pic.twitter.com/7ksmwQDpTU — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 21, 2023

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Charlotte Fire Department at (704) 334-1600.

