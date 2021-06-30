x
A man died after being shot in north Charlotte. Police are asking for leads

The shooting unfolded late Tuesday night.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a 20-year-old man died after being shot Tuesday night, and they're asking for help tracking down possible suspects.

CMPD says the shooting along Mayfield Terrace Drive, near Brookshire Freeway, happened around 10:45 p.m. Officers found Joshua Hollingsworth suffering an apparent gunshot wound, and he was taken to a hospital, but later died. A homicide investigation has since been launched.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a detective. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or online.

