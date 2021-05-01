Massive sinkhole in Morganton grows larger after New Year's Day rain

A sinkhole forms in such areas when water gathers and isn’t drained externally, so as the water collects under the surface, it could cause the ground to crumble.

MORGANTON, N.C. — The last thing you would expect to see at a carwash is the ground collapsing, but that is exactly what’s happening in Morganton.

Residents have become familiar with this site, a massive sinkhole that formed back in November following heavy rain from Tropical Storm Eta.

And to start the new year, it’s once again catching the eyes of those passing by. The sinkhole has become larger due to heavy rain that fell on New Year's Day.

One resident, who didn’t want to be identified, said it’s only going to get worse. She said she's concerned because the ground is collapsing next to a major road.

While the cause of the sinkhole is unknown, it appears that it may be an issue with the drainage.

A sinkhole forms in such areas when water gathers and isn’t drained externally, so as the water collects under the surface, it could cause the ground to crumble.

WCNC Charlotte Meteorologist Iisha Scott reached out to Morganton city officials but has not heard back. Whether or not the city has done anything to fix the issue is still unknown.