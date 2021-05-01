Mecklenburg County leaders to update COVID-19 metrics as Phase 1b vaccinations begin

The county health department began taking appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations as Phase 1b begins Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County health leaders will provide an update on the county's COVID-19 metrics and trends Tuesday, as registration is underway for Phase 1b vaccinations.

As of Tuesday morning, Mecklenburg County has reported 66,225 cases of the coronavirus with 588 deaths linked to the virus. Almost all of those deaths were older adults, according to the county. All but 13 of the county's COVID-19 deaths were adults with underlying health conditions, and nearly half were linked to long-term care facilities.

During the past week, Mecklenburg County has averaged 762 new lab-confirmed cases per day, up from the 14-day average of 681 infections. The percentage of positive tests in the last week is 15.6%, which is an increase over the past 14 days.

This is what happens when I try to call the appointment line. The county is experiencing a high volume of calls. They opened more appointments for the end of January but once they are full - that is it for now. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/eN5eI88txL — Chloe Leshner (@ChloeLeshner) January 5, 2021

The health department issued a statement Tuesday, saying they've received a high volume of calls trying to schedule appointments for Phase 1b vaccinations. More appointment slots were created through the end of January, and once those are filled, appointments will be suspended. Phase 1b includes all people age 75 or older, regardless of health condition or living situation. Members of Phase 1b can contact their primary care doctor for more information.

Samaritan's Purse announced plans to open a 30-bed field hospital in Lenoir as North Carolina deals with record hospitalizations. According to the Catawba Valley Medical Center, Samaritan’s Purse began the construction on Jan.1. The unit will help support the needs of Catawba Valley Health System, Caldwell UNC Health Care, Appalachian Regional Healthcare System, Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge, and Frye Regional Medical Center.