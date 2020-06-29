The Loyalist Market in Matthews temporarily closing after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The Loyalist Market founder said the employee who tested positive last worked on June 20 and did not have direct contact with any guests.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Loyalist Market in Matthews is now temporarily closed after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Founder Chris Sottile announced on Facebook Sunday that the employee who tested positive for the coronavirus last worked on Saturday, June 20, and did not have direct contact with any guests.

The employee has now self-quarantined after a family member became ill.

"My employee feels ok, and they and their family are in our thoughts and prayers," Sottile said In a Facebook post on The Loyalist Market's page.

In the post, Sottile said that no other employees are symptomatic, but Monday the rest of the employees will be getting tested.

The Loyalist Market will be closed at least through Thursday as they await results and take time to disinfect the restaurant.

The market plans to reopen once all precautionary measures have been taken.

"I hope to be able to reopen as soon we can confirm we are all safe and can ensure a safe environment for you," Sottile said in the post. "As always, thank you for everything and please keep our Loyalist family in your thoughts."