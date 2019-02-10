CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some say it's simple: you should pay your bills for services. Others argue a ride on a Medic ambulance is too expensive, and the new policy to acquire millions in debt could turn people away from calling 9-11.

A heated, and at times emotional reaction took place during the public comment section of Tuesday's Mecklenburg County Commissioners meeting.

It was in response to a new process the county is taking to get roughly $123 million that's owed to Medic, the county's emergency medical service.

Letters from the county's tax collector have already gone out and, starting in October, the county will now be able to garnish your wages if you don't pay up after 120 days of receiving a Medic bill.

The process is legal under state law.

"Shame on you," yelled speaker Stephy Hamrick towards the county commissioners.

She was one of about a dozen people who spoke out against the new process.

"I don't think this county should be in the business of profiting off of the unfortunate situations of our neighbors," Christian Cano said.

The $123 million dollars that's owed stems back for years -- since 2012. More than 35,000 bills weren't paid in the last fiscal year, according to Medic.

"It's needed," said Commissioner Pat Cotham.

She said the county isn't going after the poor, or seniors.

"We're trying to go after people who have the money to pay and have this bill," Cotham said. "Because there are a lot of people who can pay, who are just not paying."

Medic's executive director said they are more than willing to work with people and will not be going after veterans, hospice patients, low-income and others who are facing challenges.

"Medic offers very reasonable payment plans to anyone who is unable to pay their bill or a portion of their bill," said Joe Penner, Medic's executive director.

But some question the cost of medic services, some bills around $1,000.

"Your costs are exorbitant," another speaker said. "Unaffordable."

The county says they can't keep digging a hole of debt.

"We need to collect that money so we can use it to help people," Cotham said.

The board did not vote to enact the new policy, but the chairman said the board of commissioners will review it to make sure people will be treated fairly.

