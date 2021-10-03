Mecklenburg County to decide how to spend $215 million, wants community input

County leaders will soon decide how to spend millions of dollars in COVID relief money. Here's how you can make your voice heard on what they should spend it on.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — For months WCNC Charlotte has been tracking how COVID relief money has been used in the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County. Our community received millions of it and now local leaders need to decide how to spend more of it.

Mecklenburg County leaders need to decide how to spend $215-million.

It's a lot of money and the county is trying to decide where it should go.

Leaders can vote split it up between things, but they want your help.

County commissioners have a number of priorities they could choose to spend these dollars on.

From affordable housing to help the homeless problem, to mental health initiatives, to education -- leaders will have to decide and spend the money by the end of December 2026.

On Tuesday, October 5th a public hearing will be held at 6:30 p.m. to get ideas from the public.

It's a virtual meeting that you'll need to sign up for no later than noon on Tuesday.

You can do that on the county's website or by calling the county clerk at 980-314-2912.

One commissioner said this could be a chance to do something new.

"I think a big question will be -- do we fund a greater measure to the wonderful programs we already have in place? Or do we use this one-time infusion of a great deal of money to do something that we've never thought possible," said Commissioner Leigh Altman. "It's an opportunity to think outside the box."

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts