Mecklenburg EMS says free EMT program is helping fill vacancies quickly

The comes after more than a year of battling staffing shortages and burnouts.

Example video title will go here for this video

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Just a year ago Mecklenburg EMS (Medic) was stretching their thin staff, responding to the most severe calls first.

"We were having to do mandatory overtime for our field crews," Madison Kiger, a paramedic with Medic, said.

Medic said now things are finally heading in the in the right direction after more than a year of battling staffing shortages and burnouts.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Medic struggling with staffing shortages

Its free EMT program is helping fill vacancies quickly, allowing people to train up, receive their certification, and join the team.

"We were short staffed and we felt this would be a good way to bring in EMT workers," Kiger said, adding, "This program has really, it's helped us gain a lot of new employees as well as expand the diversity of employees that we now have."

Kiger said the program lasts for five months and has allowed them to recruit 21 new EMTs so far.

Another wave of students will be starting up in January and their group will fill in the remaining vacancies and add a lot more resources to the community.

"The more people we add here on staff, the quicker we're able to get our paramedics to the people who are having true life threats," Kiger said.

She said there are also incentives and programs in place to reverse the shortage of paramedics.

"If you're enrolled in any of the surrounding accredited paramedic programs such as Central Piedmont or Rowan county, we will give you a pay increase or we'll give you a bonus," Kiger said.

The goal is to make the programs as flexible as possible, bringing on diverse employees that reflect the community.

"We want people who are dedicated to our agency and to the community that we serve," Kiger said.

Mecklenburg EMS says the goal is to get 39 paramedics within the next year.