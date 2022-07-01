Charlotte police searching for missing man

According to CMPD, 45-year-old Douglas Ace Kocher was last seen in the area of Otter Creek Drive on Monday, June 27.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is searching for a missing man.

According to CMPD, 45-year-old Douglas Ace Kocher was last seen in the area of Otter Creek Drive on Monday, June 27. Police said he is believed to be driving a 2001 black Toyota Camry with an Ohio registration DSR9257. Family members told police that they are concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information on Mr. Kocher’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

