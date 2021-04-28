Mother charged in death of 3-year-old daughter, Cherryville police say

Police say the infant's death happened in early January 2021, but were scarce on details.

CHERRYVILLE, N.C. — A Cherryville woman is being held in jail, accused of killing her own daughter in January 2021.

The Cherryville Police Department announced the arrest of 26-year-old Jenna Michelle Melton on Wednesday. The department said she was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, Anna Lee Tadych. According to them, Tadych died on January 5, 2021.

Cherryville police said they couldn't release further information as the investigation is still active. However, they confirmed in their news release Melton was placed in the Gaston County Detention Center and is being held on no bond.