Mooresville man warning others after finding credit card skimmer at gas pump

Erik Baxter said he always inspects the card reader before pumping gas. This time, the double-check paid off.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man is warning others about how to protect your personal property after he says he found a credit card skimmer at a gas station pump.

On Tuesday night at the Speedway in Mooresville, Erick Baxter says he performed his typical routine checking the card reader before filling up. But this time was different.

“I was like, 'Look I found it!' Kind of like Charlie in the Chocolate Factory type of thing, like the golden ticket," Baxter said.

He said he discovered a credit card skimmer that appeared to be attached to the pump by double sided tape. Oftentimes the skimmers aren't so obvious, but Baxter says a simple step can help you notice a difference.

“If you give it a slight tug, it comes right off which is exactly what happened," Baxter said.

He says he immediately notified the gas station employee, but also took to his Facebook page to warn others as well.

So far there have been no reports of anyone whose money or credit card information was stolen from this skimmer.

If you have any information related to this skimmer device or believe you may be a victim give Mooresville Police a call.

