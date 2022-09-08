NASCAR's Aric Almirola helps build playground set for child with cancer

Gwaltney, Aric Almirola, and the Roc Solid Foundation partnered together to build a playground for Adriana, a four-year-old Charlotte girl fighting pediatric cancer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A young girl fighting pediatric cancer now has a new playground set thanks to Gwaltney, the Roc Solid Foundation, and NASCAR Cup Series driver Aric Almirola.

Gwaltney, a food product brand owned by Smithfield Foods, sent several volunteers to the Charlotte family home of Adriana, a 4-year-old child that suffers from pediatric cancer.

In Adrianna's backyard, the volunteers constructed a playset to surprise her with when she got home.

The playset build is part of Gwaltney's Building On Hope campaign where the company has donated $50,000 to the Roc Solid Foundation's mission to help kids battling pediatric cancer.

The Roc Solid Foundation typically surprises these children with playsets and "ready bags," which contain supplies for families when they learn that their child has cancer.

"We build the playsets in sections and then we bring it all together," Eric Newman, the founder of Roc Solid Foundation said. "Then Adriana will come and see the playset for the first time and guess what she won't be thinking about? Cancer. And we win every single time we're able to provide play for a child with cancer."

Almirola took some time off from his busy schedule as he prepares for the next NASCAR Cup Series race in Richmond, but was thankful to be part of the event.

"To be able to do this and give back to a little girl who really can't play on a public playground... is such a wonderful thing," Almirola said. "It's special to have the opportunity to give back."

Adriana's parents were ecstatic that they were able to get this playset provided for her.

"I'm really happy and appreciate everything [the volunteers] do," Rosa Santos, Adriana's mother, said. "[Adriana] will be so happy [to see the playset]. She asks to go to the park every day."

Adriana was thrilled when she was shown the playset and immediately started using the slide and swing. It's the first of many times Adriana will use the playset on her road to recovery.