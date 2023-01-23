NC state taxes can be used to support wildlife funding

State officials say taxpayers can check line 30 on the NC state income tax form to contribute.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina residents interested in donating to the conservation and management of the state's wildlife can do so using their state income tax refund.

The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is requesting that anyone who files a 2022 North Carolina state tax return consider donating a portion of their refund to the NC Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund.

The NC Nongame and Endangered Wildlife Fund supports the research, conservation, and management of the state's most vulnerable species.

To donate, taxpayers can check line 30 on their NC state income tax form, tell their tax preparer they would like to donate, or enter an amount they want to be donated while filing online.

According to Sara Schweitzer, assistant chief of the Wildlife Commission’s Wildlife Management Division, the agency will match any donations. Schweitzer says a $100 donation will result in an additional $250 for wildlife diversity initiatives.

"Songbirds, salamanders, frogs, and other wildlife species without a designated hunting and fishing season all benefit," said Schweitzer. "The funding benefits game species too because they often live in the same habitats.”

Anyone interested in donating that did not receive a refund can support nongame wildlife by making direct donations to the NC Wildlife Diversity Endowment Fund here.